NLC , TUC Reject FG N48,000 Minimum Wage Offer

Members of the organised labour, on Wednesday, lampooned the federal government for offering Nigerian workers N48,000 minimum wage.

The Congress accused the government and members of organised private sector or disgracing them with what they described as “ridiculous offers”.

CKNNews reports that while the government offered N48,000, members of the organised private sector offered N54,000.

But kicking against the offer at a briefing that was held at Labour House, labour leaders said government did not provide any data to back up the offers.

