Pathologist Releases Final Report On Mohbad’s Autopsy

Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Wahab Shittu said the pathologist in his submission in court established that the toxicology test carried out on late music star, Ilerioluwa Aloba popularly known as Mohbad revealed that the singer’s cause of death cannot be ascertained.

Shittu made this revelation while speaking to newsmen after the Coroner Inquest on Wednesday.

The senior lawyer said, at the time the test was carried out, the body of the singer had already decomposed.

“According to him, the cause of death cannot be determined,” Shittu told newsmen outside the court.

“He gave a lot of reasons. He said by the time they conducted the test, the body had decomposed and that it is not possible for them to determine the cause of death.

“So the summary he is saying is that the cause of death cannot be ascertained and when you say the cause of death cannot be ascertained, it means it is suspicious, it is not clear, no particular reason.”

The lawyer also said the pathologist also said the cause of the death could be attributed to reaction to certain drugs administered on him before he died.





“He also went further to say that it may be attributed to reaction to certain drugs administered on him before he died. Again he then qualified that to say he does not know whether it is those drugs that actually led to his death,” he added.

Vanguard