Police Parades Ex Oyo Park Chairman " Auxiliary " Over Murder , Arson

The Oyo State Police Command has paraded former Park Management System (PMS) Chairman, Alhaji Lamidi Mukaila popularly known as Auxiliary for the alleged killing of one Rahmon Azeez.

This is coming exactly two years and eleven months after Rahmon Azeez a factional leader of the union was killed at Iwo Road, Ibadan.

On 16th June, 2021 it was reported that some members of the PMS led by Auxiliary clashed with phone sellers at Baba Onili axis.

The clash led to the death of Rahmon while scores got injured in the process.

More details later