Breaking: Emirates Airlines Confirms CKNNews Story, Returns To Nigeria

Emirates Airlines has confirmed its return to operations in Nigeria starting October 1, 2024.

The airline disclosed this via its official X handle Thursday.

“We’re back, Nigeria! We’ll be resuming services to Lagos from 1 October 2024, and we can’t wait to offer unrivalled connectivity to Dubai and beyond to over 140 cities,” the tweet read.

The Minister of Aviation Festus Keyamo SAN says Emirates Airline will resume flight operations any moment from now 

The Minister stated this in this post he made on his verified social media 

"Yesterday, I paid a working visit to the Ambassador of the UAE to Nigeria, 

His Excellency, Salem Saeed Al-Shamsi at the UAE Embassy in Abuja. 

He handed me a correspondence from the Emirates Airline indicating a definite date of their resumption of flights to Nigeria. 

That date will be formally announced by Emirates Airlines in a matter of days" 



