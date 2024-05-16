Late Olubadan, Lekan Balogun Set For Burial June 1

The late Olubadan, Oba Lealkan Balogun, is set to be buried on June 1, while preparation for Oba Olakunlehin’s coronation will commence after the burial.

According to reports, the development will be the first in a line of activities for the coronation of the Olubadan-designate, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin.

The burial for the late Oba would take place at the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium in Ibadan.

However,  the coronation date would be officially announced immediately after the burial ceremony of the late Oba Balogun.


