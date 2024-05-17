Governor Abiodun Meets Tinubu, Commends President for Honouring Awujale With GCON

Ogun State Governor Prince Dapo Abiodun has expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for conferring the highest honour in the land, the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON) on the Awujale of

Ijebuland, Alaiyeluwa Oba (Dr) Sikiru Kayode Adetona.

Prince Abiodun, who visited the President at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Thursday evening, also commended the President for directing the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) Kuru, Jos, to take over the operations and management of the Sikiru Adetona School of Governance at the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye.

Governor Abiodun also spoke on the commitment of his administration to the 'Renewed Hope' vision of the Tinubu-led administration to ensure a better Nigeria.

Prince Abiodun said: "I had the honour of meeting with our dear President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, to express my deepest appreciation on behalf of Kabiyesi, the Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, and the government and good people of Ogun State.

"I conveyed our gratitude for the honour accorded to His Royal Majesty by the high-powered Federal delegation that attended the commissioning ceremony of the Sikiru Adetona School of Governance at the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, in celebration of the 90th birthday and 64th coronation anniversary of His Royal Majesty, Alayeluwa, Oba (Dr.) Sikiru Kayode Adetona, GCON, Ogbagba II, the Awujale, and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland.

"During the meeting, I thanked His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for the presence of His Excellency, Senator Kashim Shettima, GCON, Vice President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, and the Chief of Staff to the President, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, CFR, at the event, which added grandeur and importance to the occasion.

"Of particular significance was the announcement made by His Excellency regarding the conferment of the National Honour of the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON) on Kabiyesi, the Awujale of Ijebuland.