Family Raises Alarm As Okada Rider Abducts Three Kids In Abia

byCKN NEWS -
A family based in Oboro , Abia State has raised an alarm over the abduction of their three children by an Okada rider who ought to drop them in school

This was a post by a journalist Juliana Frances on the incident 


PLEASE HELP ME MAKE THIS GO VIRAL!  HELP ME TO LOCATE AND RESCUE MY SISTER’S CHILDREN 

A commercial cyclist disappeared with three siblings. They were taken on Friday. 

Their mom is now in hospital. 

My community in Amaoba Ime Oboro in Ikwuano Local Government Area of Abia State, where the incident is also in shock. 

This kind of horrendous act is unheard of in my community.

The children are eight-year-old Gideon Osinachi, six-year-old Divine Osinachi, and four-year-old Israel Osinachi.

Gideon is a primary two pupils, while Divine and Israel are both in Nursery 3 and Nursery 1 respectively.

I beg everyone to keep sharing this, and let this go viral.  

We can do it.  

If children are sighted, please contact the nearest law enforcement agents or agencies, or call parents on these numbers… 07077201667, 08034270914.

May we never experience this kind of nightmare, Amen.

