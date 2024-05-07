Police Arrest Man For Killing " Sugar Mummy " Over N100,000 In Delta

A man identified as Akpoveta School has admitted to killing his lover, Glory Akpaku, because of N100,000.

Akpoveta was taken into custody by the Delta State Police Command and is currently being interrogated.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Bright Edafe, made this known in a post accompanied by a video shared on his X.com handle on Tuesday.

The suspect stated that when the deceased promised to give him the money when she returned from the market, he then threatened her by saying he would reveal their secret relationship to her child, which angered her and led Glory to say that she would not give him the money anymore.

The post read, "I share stories like this so we can learn from the mistakes of others.

"So, this suspect, Akpoveta School, allegedly murdered his sugar mummy, Glory Akpaku, over her failure to give him back the money she was helping him save.

"When asked why he did, he said 'NA DEVIL WORK' pls watch and share."





When questioned about the murder, Akpoveta confessed to stabbing her three times in the back, neck, and stomach.



