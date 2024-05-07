Breaking : APC Directs Rivers Assembly To Impeach Gov Fubara Immediately

The opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State has directed the State House of Assembly, led by Rt. Hon. Martin Amaewhule, to, with immediate effect, commence impeachment proceedings against the state governor, Sir Siminilayi Fubara.

APC Caretaker Committee (CTC) chairman in the State, Chief Tony Okocha, gave the directive at a press briefing in Port Harcourt, the state capital on Tuesday.

The majority 27 members of the State Assembly are loyalists of the immediate-past governor of the state and current FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

CKNNews reports that there is no love lost between Governor Fubara and his estranged political godfather Wike.

Okocha said the decision of the party followed the remarks by Fubara that the intervention of President Bola Tinubu in the political crisis rocking the state was only a political solution and not constitutional.

Okocha stated that where the Assembly fails to commence the impeachment process, the party will invoke the relevant sections of its constitution to discipline them as APC members.

It will be recalled that Governor Fubara had on Monday declared the 27 members of the State Assembly as “non-existent”.