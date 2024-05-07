Police Arrest Three Alleged Robbers , Cultists In Lagos , Recovers 4 Pistols

byCKN NEWS -
 Three armed robbers and cultists have bern arrested by the men of the police Lagos 

This is the statement posted on X by the spokesperson of the Lagos Police Command Benjamin Hundeyin 


"Thank you, Lagosians, for giving us useful information. 

Your information led to the arrest of suspected cultist/armed robber Chinonso Bright aged 34 in Iba area of Lagos State. Investigation then led to the further arrest of Ifanyi Chukwu aged 23 and Alexander Chiemarie aged 28 in Jakande-Lekki area. 

Recovered from them are three locally made semi-automatic pistols, one locally made revolver, four rounds of live cartridges and 129 rounds of 9mm ammunition. 

Suspects are to be arraigned at the conclusion of ongoing investigation. 

Thank you again, Lagosians. With your help, three dangerous persons and four dangerous weapons are off the streets. 

Policing is everyone’s business. See something, say something!"

