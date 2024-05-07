Ekiti University Student Caught On Video Bullying Fellow Student

A video now circulating on social media shows a female undergraduate of Bamidele Olumilua University of Education Science and Technology, Ikere in Ekiti State, brutally beating a fellow student with a stick.

Despite pleas from the victim, the bully was heard saying, "Let me draw blood from you easily or hardly."

The incident reportedly occurred on Sunday, the same day the video surfaced on social media, and the witness who filmed the video claimed it happened on BOUESTI's campus.

According to the video's commentator, the victim is Ajayi Precious Gloria, while the perpetrator is a "very popular" Mass Communication student.

The commentator further claimed that the two were friends.

The video showed other individuals present during the assault, but none intervened to stop the attack. The reason for the attack is not yet known.

It was reported in April that there was outrage on social media over a viral video of a female student at Lead British International School, Abuja, being bullied by her classmates.

Same month, another video depicting a separate case of bullying involving some male students in the school’s uniform emerged.