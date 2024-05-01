PDP Rejects Ondo Commissioner’s Apology On N5bn To Renovate Day Care Centres ￼





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo state has rejected the apology by the commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Pastor Emmanuel Igbasan, on the alleged errors in the 2024 Budget that Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa planned to spend N5bn to renovate Day Care centres in the state.

It said it was the plan of Governor Aiyedatiwa’s administration to swindle the people through the Daycare renovation project that was thwarted by the eagle-eyed media.

Spokesman for the Ondo PDP, Kennedy Peretei, in a statement issued in Akure, said a mere apology by Pastor Igbasan was not enough.

The statement said all persons “connected with this fraud must be brought to book.’

“The governor, as a matter of urgency must clear himself to dispel the allegations that, he is desperate to mop up funds from the Ondo State Treasury for the purposes bankrolling his election come November 16.

“Our party will not fold its hand and watch the APC and Aiyedatiwa fleece our meagre resources just for the political aspiration of one man, no matter how highly placed.

What is regrettable about a document that went through several layers of screening and vetting before being forwarded to the Ondo state House of Assembly? At the Assembly, the House Committee on Appropriation invites government officials who take turns to defend same budget. Is it the case that, nobody spotted these regrettable errors?”

Pastor Igbasan had explained that the N5b provision was actually meant to reflect the expected drawdown from the Nigerian for Women Project (WORDLD Bank Supported).

Igbasan said the N18m reported on the Nigerian for Women Project was meant for the renovation for Daycare Project.