Breaking :14 Year Old Nigerian Born School Pupil Stabbed To Death In UK

Police have released a photo of the 14-year-old boy killed in the sword attack in northeast London on Tuesday.

Daniel Anjorin was a pupil at Bancroft's private school in Woodford Green - also attended by Nottingham attack victim Grace O'Malley-Kumar.

Daniel's family told Sky News he was "a wonderful child" who was "well loved" and "hard working" - and that his death "leaves a gaping wound in the family".

"No family should have to go through what we are experiencing today," they said. "Any family will understand it's an absolute tragedy."

His school's flag is flying at half-mast following the incident in Hainault.

Bancroft's said Daniel had been a pupil there since age seven and they were "devastated by the heartbreaking news".

"He was a true scholar, demonstrating commendable dedication to his academic pursuits. His positive nature and gentle character will leave a lasting impact on us," the school said.

Four other people, including two police officers, were injured in the attack.

Metropolitan Police chief Sir Mark Rowley said one of the officers nearly lost her hand while apprehending the suspect.

The injuries suffered by all four are not thought to be life-threatening, and police don't believe it was a targeted attack or terror-related.

Officers were called at 7am, with dramatic footage showing police later tasering and arresting a man with a sword.

The words "suspect contained" are heard as a female officer pulls the sword away.

Police said a 33-year-old man was hit when the suspect began his rampage by crashing a van into a house on Laing Close.

The man was then attacked and suffered a wound to his neck.

A 35-year-old man also suffered injuries to his arm when he was attacked inside a nearby property, before the suspect went on to attack Daniel.

'Horrifically serious injuries'

Met chief Sir Mark said officers were "on the ground in 12 minutes" and that "some of the first contacts led to officers being very severely injured".

He said the two who were hospitalised suffered "horrifically serious injuries".

In an update on Wednesday, police said the officers had used incapacitant spray and a Taser on the attacker - but these had "limited impact" and he attacked the pair.

Officer holds Hainault attackers sword after arrest

The suspect fled but was surrounded by other officers in Thurlow Gardens and arrested.

Sir Mark told LBC: "I was talking to the family and colleagues of the woman officer who has a really badly damaged arm, really seriously damaged; the surgeon spent many hours basically putting her arm back together."

Asked about reports she nearly lost her hand, he said they were "not a million miles away".

Sir Mark said the 36-year-old suspect was detained after 22 minutes.





'Looking for victims'

Local man James Fernando said the attacker had asked one of his neighbours to "take the telephone from him to tell whoever was on the phone his location".

"Within two seconds after that she's realised something isn't right, started running and he's pulled a samurai sword from the back of his trousers," he added.

He saw the neighbour shout to warn a boy who was on his way to school - but the man attacked him.

"It's quite traumatising now. I can't stop envisioning the boy's face," Mr Fernando added.

Speaking about what he saw of the suspect, Mr Fernando said: "He was running around, still after the police officers came, with the sword in his hand looking for victims."

The suspect has not yet been interviewed as he remains in hospital due to the injuries he suffered in the crash.

Police have said no trace of prior contact with him has been found but they are "working to be absolutely certain".





