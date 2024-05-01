My Late Wife Wanted To Hand Over All Her Properties To Before Her Death ..Egbin Orun's Husband

The husband to popular late gospel singer populary known as Egbin Orun has given an insight into their relationship despite being separated

According to his post on social media , the lady even asked him to take over her properties which he declined

'We lived together for 7 years. We parted ways in 2019, but we maintained communication and remained good friends.

She had two children with me and was a wonderful woman. Although we loved each other, we believe that God has a plan for our separation.





She never hindered me from seeing our children, and I fulfilled my responsibilities towards them.

She even paid their school fees in advance until they complete secondary school. After that, I will take over their education expenses.

In January, she expressed her desire to transfer all her assets to me for the sake of our children's education, but I declined. Instead, I advised her to consult a lawyer and draft a will"