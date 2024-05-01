Mother Of Four Hacked To Death By Neighbour Son In Edo

A mother of four, Mrs Nata Igbinovia, was hacked to death by her neighbour and his son while trying to intervene in a fight.

The incident occurred on Saturday at Okpagha-Ewuare, a community on the outskirts of Benin City, Edo State.

Patience, the deceased’s daughter, said the incident occurred when her mother intervened in a dispute between her cousin and the neighbours.

Speaking to newsmen, Patience said the suspects resorted to using a knife and an axe to take her life.





“As he went to bring the small dagger, the son brought an axe that they usually use to split firewood. As he wanted to stab my cousin brother, my mom intervened, and that’s when the knife ended up in her hand.

“As my mom fell to the ground near their gate, the man took the axe and struck her back. While he was doing that, he took the opportunity to stab my mom in her side ribs,” she said.

She added that upon witnessing the lifeless body of her mother on the ground, the culprits escaped the scene.

She stated that a nearby neighbour heard about the occurrence and brought a vehicle to transport her to the hospital.

Speaking on Wednesday, the spokesperson for the state police command, Chidi Nwabuzor, confirmed the incident and said the investigation is ongoing.

He identified the suspect as Philip Ayo and said he had been arrested.

When asked why the son, who was reportedly involved in the suspected murder, was not arrested, he said the detective would determine that after the investigation

“He will be charged to court shortly after the public holiday,” he added



