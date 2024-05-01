Burna Boy Surprises Lagos DJ With N14m On His Birthday

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

Grammy-award-winning artiste, Damini Ogulu, known professionally as Burna Boy, recently surprised disc jockey Obinna Ajuonuma, also known as DJ Obi, with a $10,000 (N14 million) cash gift during his birthday.

DJ Obi celebrated his birthday on Monday, April 29, at his popular Lagos hangout spot, Obi's House. 


Recall that DJ Obi was reported to have set a world record for the longest DJ set ever played in 2016 when he played on the turntable for 240 hours.


The celebration came alive when Burna Boy, who was at the event, sent a representative to present the DJ with the cash gift.


DJ Obi expressed his gratitude to everyone who came out to celebrate with him, as Burna Boy also treated the audience to a freestyle session. 


This generous act by Burna Boy has been met with positive reactions on social media, with some fans calling it "Odogwu doings," as Burna is also known by the nickname "Odogwu."


Credit: X| benny7gg

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال