Burna Boy Surprises Lagos DJ With N14m On His Birthday

Grammy-award-winning artiste, Damini Ogulu, known professionally as Burna Boy, recently surprised disc jockey Obinna Ajuonuma, also known as DJ Obi, with a $10,000 (N14 million) cash gift during his birthday.

DJ Obi celebrated his birthday on Monday, April 29, at his popular Lagos hangout spot, Obi's House.





Recall that DJ Obi was reported to have set a world record for the longest DJ set ever played in 2016 when he played on the turntable for 240 hours.





The celebration came alive when Burna Boy, who was at the event, sent a representative to present the DJ with the cash gift.





DJ Obi expressed his gratitude to everyone who came out to celebrate with him, as Burna Boy also treated the audience to a freestyle session.





This generous act by Burna Boy has been met with positive reactions on social media, with some fans calling it "Odogwu doings," as Burna is also known by the nickname "Odogwu."





Credit: X| benny7gg