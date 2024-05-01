Glo Urges workers To Reflect On Furthering National Growth On May Day

Telecommunications services provider, Globacom, has admonished Nigerian workers to reflect on more ways of contributing further to the growth of the country.

In a solidarity message on the occasion of the 2024 International Workers' Day, the company noted that Nigerian workers were resilient in spite of the challenges they encounter in the course of discharging their duties.

The telecommunications giant further noted that the story of Nigeria cannot be adequately chronicled without acknowledging the immense contributions of workers, both in the public and private sectors.

The day is observed on May 1 yearly in recognition of the contributions of workers all over the world and to advance fairer and more sustainable future by advocating for workers’ rights.

"We salute Nigerian workers on this day and commend them for the hard work, commitment, resourcefulness and industry which are essential for the growth of the economy of any nation," Globacom said.




