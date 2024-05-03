3rd Africa Airforce Forum To Celebrate Nigerian Air Force’s 60th Anniversary

Marking the momentous 60th anniversary, the Nigerian Air Force, in collaboration with Great Minds Event Management, is proud to present the third edition of the African Air Forces Forum. This significant event is scheduled to take place from May 23 to May 24, 2024, at the Abuja International Conference Centre. The celebration continues with a ceremonial aerial display on May 25, 2024, at the Nigerian Air Force Base in Kaduna.

This year's forum, themed "Nigerian Air Force at 60: Leveraging Strategic Partnerships in Aerospace Innovations for Regional Security," honors the Nigerian Air Force's six decades of commitment to national and regional security through advancements in aerospace technology and strategic collaborations.

Air Marshal HB Abubakar, Chief of the Air Staff, Nigerian Air Force said,"We are privileged to host this historic edition of the African Air Forces Forum. As we celebrate 60 years of steadfast service and commitment to national and regional security, we look forward to engaging in fruitful collaborations and discussions that will propel our collective security and technological advancement into the future."

The forum will be a focal point for exploring the integration of innovative aerospace technologies in enhancing regional security frameworks. It will bring together Chiefs of Air Staff, industry leaders, and security experts from across the globe to discuss the role of strategic partnerships in advancing air force capabilities and counter-terror operations.

Event highlights include a high-level international conference with keynote speeches and panel discussions focusing on the challenges and opportunities in aerospace and defense. An exhibition showcasing the latest equipment, technologies, and solutions essential for enhancing security and defense capabilities. Attendees will witness an unforgettable air show featuring precision flying skills, aviation excellence and related immersive experiences.

With over 300 regional and international attendees from over 40 countries and 20+ Chiefs and Senior Officers of Airforce, the Africa Airforce Forum is an ideal networking and knowledge sharing platform for the aerospace industry in the region. The event will also feature more than 20 speakers, 20+ presentations & over 40 sponsors and exhibitors discussing strategic plans, forming lasting partnerships and discovering the latest in aviation technology.

The countries participating will span the African continent as well as partners from around the world. Main sponsors for the event include CPMIEC, Airbus, Embraer, Diamond Aircraft, Havelson, Jet Aviation, KAI, Go Beyond and Viva Jets.

The forum aims to highlight the importance of collaborative efforts in leveraging airpower for stability and security across Africa. Attendees will include professionals from Air Forces, Aviation Authorities, Law Enforcement, Ministries of Defense, and Interior industries.



