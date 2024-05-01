Gov Uzodimma Appoints Self Commissioner For Lands ( Full List Of New Commissioners, Portfolios)

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma on Tuesday, April 30 named himself as the state Commissioner for Lands, Survey and Urban Development.

He made the announcement at the swearing in of his second term cabinet in Owerri, the state capital.

The governor did not give reason for the development but a former aide of the governor, Ms Chantel Onwuzuruike said the development might not be unconnected with the alleged sleaze that happened in the Ministry of Lands under the watch of immediate past commissioner, Noble Atulegwu.

Below are the commissioners: and their portfolios:

Sen. Hope Uzodinma- Lands

Barr COC Akaolisa- Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice

Barr Ralph Nwosu- Works

Hon Declan Mbadiwe Emeluba- information, Public Orientation and Strategy

Hon Chuck Chukwuemeka- Finance

Hon Chimezie Amadi- Digital Economy and e Governance

Nwabueze Oguchiebti - Power

Mahor Emenike- Environment

Hon Modestus Osakwe- Homeland Security

Dr Prosper Ohayagha- Health and Social Services

Anyanwu- Budget and Economic Planning

Hon Bede Uchenna Eke- Housing and Urban Development

Prof JohnCliff Nwadike - Education

Lady Nkechi Ugwu- Women Affairs

Hon Obinna Onyeocha - Sports and Youths

Barr Jerry Egenba- Tourism

Chief Cosmas Maduba - Agriculture and natural Resources

Emeka Okoronkwo - Special Duties

Dr Chika Benson Abazu Industry, Trade and Investment

Hon Ikenna Elezianya- Science and Technology

Mrs Ruby Emele LGA and Chieftaincy Affairs

Emeka Mgbudem- Petroleum

Ifeanyi Oruh- Rural Development