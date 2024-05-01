Gov Uzodimma Appoints Self Commissioner For Lands ( Full List Of New Commissioners, Portfolios)

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma on Tuesday, April 30 named himself as the state Commissioner for Lands, Survey and Urban Development.

He made the announcement at the swearing in of his second term cabinet in Owerri, the state capital.

The governor did not give reason for the development but a former aide of the governor, Ms Chantel Onwuzuruike said the development might not be unconnected with the alleged sleaze that happened in the Ministry of Lands under the watch of immediate past commissioner, Noble Atulegwu.

Below are the commissioners: and their portfolios:

 Sen. Hope Uzodinma- Lands

 Barr COC Akaolisa-  Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice

 Barr Ralph Nwosu- Works

 Hon Declan Mbadiwe Emeluba- information, Public Orientation and Strategy

 Hon Chuck  Chukwuemeka- Finance

 Hon Chimezie Amadi- Digital Economy and e Governance

 Nwabueze Oguchiebti - Power

 Mahor Emenike- Environment

 Hon Modestus Osakwe-  Homeland Security 

 Dr Prosper  Ohayagha- Health and Social Services

 Anyanwu- Budget and Economic Planning

 Hon Bede Uchenna Eke- Housing and Urban Development

 Prof JohnCliff Nwadike - Education

 Lady Nkechi Ugwu- Women Affairs

 Hon Obinna Onyeocha - Sports and Youths

 Barr Jerry Egenba-  Tourism

 Chief Cosmas Maduba - Agriculture and natural Resources

 Emeka Okoronkwo - Special Duties

 Dr Chika Benson Abazu Industry,  Trade and Investment

 Hon Ikenna Elezianya- Science and Technology

 Mrs Ruby Emele LGA and Chieftaincy Affairs 

 Emeka Mgbudem- Petroleum

 Ifeanyi Oruh- Rural Development

