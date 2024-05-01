Gov Uzodimma Appoints Self Commissioner For Lands ( Full List Of New Commissioners, Portfolios)

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma on Tuesday, April 30 named himself as the state Commissioner for Lands, Survey and Urban Development.
He made the announcement at the swearing in of his second term cabinet in Owerri, the state capital.
The governor did not give reason for the development but a former aide of the governor, Ms Chantel Onwuzuruike said the development might not be unconnected with the alleged sleaze that happened in the Ministry of Lands under the watch of immediate past commissioner, Noble Atulegwu.
Below are the commissioners: and their portfolios:
Sen. Hope Uzodinma- Lands
Barr COC Akaolisa- Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice
Barr Ralph Nwosu- Works
Hon Declan Mbadiwe Emeluba- information, Public Orientation and Strategy
Hon Chuck Chukwuemeka- Finance
Hon Chimezie Amadi- Digital Economy and e Governance
Nwabueze Oguchiebti - Power
Mahor Emenike- Environment
Hon Modestus Osakwe- Homeland Security
Dr Prosper Ohayagha- Health and Social Services
Anyanwu- Budget and Economic Planning
Hon Bede Uchenna Eke- Housing and Urban Development
Prof JohnCliff Nwadike - Education
Lady Nkechi Ugwu- Women Affairs
Hon Obinna Onyeocha - Sports and Youths
Barr Jerry Egenba- Tourism
Chief Cosmas Maduba - Agriculture and natural Resources
Emeka Okoronkwo - Special Duties
Dr Chika Benson Abazu Industry, Trade and Investment
Hon Ikenna Elezianya- Science and Technology
Mrs Ruby Emele LGA and Chieftaincy Affairs
Emeka Mgbudem- Petroleum
Ifeanyi Oruh- Rural Development