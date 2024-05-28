Oyo University Expels Students Over Colleague’s Murder, Suspects Arrested

The Management of the Ajayi Crowther University has expelled some of its students involved in jungle justice that claimed the life of a student of the school.

The university, in a statement issued over the weekend, noted that the unfortunate event was not connected to any cult activity as being circulated on social media but a case of jungle justice involving a student who allegedly stole a mobile phone.

The school noted that all the students involved in the death of the deceased have been apprehended and handed over to the police.

“Contrary to what is trending, the university affirms that there is no cultism in the institution, just as the university has zero tolerance for any sort of anti-societal vices and misconduct. It is important to stress that the expelled students do not belong to any cult group.

“What actually happened is that the deceased was alleged to have stolen a mobile telephone, but instead of reporting the issue to the University management, the expelled students could not control their emotions. Their actions led to the unfortunate death of the student.”

The university did not specify the number of students involved in the act or those arrested but assured the public that justice would be served.

A spokesman for the Oyo State Police Command, Adewale Oyefeso, in a chat with Channels Television, confirmed that the management of university did hand over some suspects who are currently in police custody.

He added that investigation into the matter has commenced.



