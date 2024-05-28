Power Minister Adelabu Commends Local Manufacturers, Promises Govt Patronage

Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu has reiterated Federal Government's resolve to patronize local manufacturers especially in the power sector.

The Minister spoke on Monday when the Chairman of the Ogun State branch of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) and Managing Director of Coleman Wires and Cables, Mr George Onafowokan with his management team, visited him in his office.

Adelabu also promised that agencies under the Ministry would be encouraged to patronize local manufacturing. He however emphasized the need for certification of products by the major manufacturing companies in order to meet the requisite standards. “ This will further encourage other up and coming manufacturers to toe the same line and this is quite important in the sector ”, he said.

Emphasizing the importance of collaborating with local manufacturers of electricity equipment, the Minister said, “ beyond embarking on new projects, we also have to realize that existing facilities must also be maintained, hence the patronage of local manufacturers is important”.

He commended the MAN for their resilience in view of the daunting challenges in the industry due to economic challenges . “We all know that most local manufacturing companies have closed down, so for you to remain in manufacturing shows love for the country, I salute your courage”, he said.

The Minister further encouraged them to be steadfast as there is light at the end of the tunnel with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

“Certain steps are being taken by the administration to ensure the challenges confronting the local manufacturers are resolved”