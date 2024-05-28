Senate, House Of Reps To Hold Joint Sitting On May 29th

Barring the unforeseen, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will attend a joint sitting of the Senate and House of Representatives in Abuja.

The session at House of Representatives Chamber in the National Assembly is to mark 25 years of unbroken democracy.

Billed to accompany the session with the President are former heads of state, party leaders including governors and former political office holders.

The President has been scheduled to open the National Assembly Library named after him within the complex.

A statement yesterday reads: “The joint sitting of the National Assembly to commemorate 25 years of unbroken democracy/Legislature and commissioning of the National Assembly Library complex (Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu building.

“Those expected at the event alongside the President, are: former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar who is expected to present a talk on “Reflections on the Journey to Democracy.



