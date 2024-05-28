Senate, House Of Reps To Hold Joint Sitting On May 29th

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

Barring the unforeseen, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will attend a joint sitting of the Senate and House of Representatives in Abuja.

The session at House of Representatives Chamber in the National Assembly is to mark 25 years of unbroken democracy.

Billed to accompany the session with the President are former heads of state, party leaders including governors and former political office holders.

The President has been scheduled to open the National Assembly Library named after him within the complex.

A statement yesterday reads: “The joint sitting of the National Assembly to commemorate 25 years of unbroken democracy/Legislature and commissioning of the National Assembly Library complex (Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu building.

“Those expected at the event alongside the President, are: former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar who is expected to present a talk on “Reflections on the Journey to Democracy.


Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال