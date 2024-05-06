Nnamdi Kanu's Wife Thanks Sen Ubah Over Visit To Husband

Uchechi Kanu, the wife of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has expressed gratitude to Senator Ifeanyi Ubah for facilitating her visit to her husband, who is currently in the custody of the Directorate of State Services (DSS).

Mrs. Kanu’s visit comes after facing difficulties in accessing her husband since his detention in 2021.

She expressed relief and gratitude following her visit to her husband, Nnamdi Kanu, in DSS custody.

She thanked Senator Ifeanyi Ubah for his prompt intervention in facilitating the visit, acknowledging his role as a true Igbo leader.

Senator Ubah’s assistance came after Mrs. Kanu had faced repeated denials of access to her husband by the authorities.

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of IPOB, has been in DSS custody since 2021 following his rendition from Kenya.

Expressing her appreciation during a radio address in the United Kingdom, Mrs. Kanu thanked Senator Ubah and other Igbo politicians and leaders who have shown concern for her husband’s unlawful detention.

She said: “Let me use this opportunity to thank Senator Ifeanyi Ubah who moved swiftly to facilitate my visit to my husband in DSS custody. I thank you sir.

“I thank other Igbo politicians, Governors and political office holders who are concerned about the plight of my husband.

“A lot of these elites are concerned about the unlawful detention of my husband, and are working silently to secure a round table discussion for his release. I’m thankful to them.”

Speaking on Monday, Ubah, confirmed the visit and the buttons he pressed when he learnt that she was finding it difficult to visit him in detention.

“Yes, she was in Nigeria and she approached me and told me that she needed to visit her husband, but was finding it difficult.

“So I immediately intervened. I visited her husband too with her in the company of Ejiofor, their Lawyer,. She met with her husband in the DSS facility on April 16,” Ubah said.