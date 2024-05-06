FG Approves Downward Review For Band A Electricity Tariff

The Federal Government has approved a downward review in electricity tariff for Band A customers (Those with a daily supply of minimum of 20 hours).

Under the approved review,Band A customers who hitherto were charged N225/Kwh are now to pay N206.80/Kwh.

The decision to crash the tariff may not be unconnected with public outcry over the increase in electricity which industry observers, CSOs, labour unions have described as insensitive.





Already, electricity distributors are sending the reduction notice to their customers.

In a notice to its customers on Monday, Ikeja Electric said “Please be informed of the downward tariff review of our Band A feeders from N225/kwh to N206.80/kwh effective 6th May 2024 with guaranteed availability of 20-24hrs supply daily.

”The tariff for Bands B, C, D, and E remains unchanged.”