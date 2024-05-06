FG, States To Review Sentencing For Suicide Attempt ...AGF

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), has promised a review of the law imposing sentencing for suicide attempts.

He gave the promise when he received a delegation from the Asido Foundation, a non-governmental organization promoting mental health advocacy and reforms with a view to improving awareness, reducing stigma, discrimination, and empowering persons with mental disorders and their families.

A statement by the Special Assistants to the President on Communications and Publicity, Office of the AGF, Kamarudeen Ogundele on Sunday said, Fagbemi disclosed that health is one of the priority areas of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to Fagbemi, “The law is something we have to take a second look at, especially where it is established that the offenders are not in the right state of mind. What the offenders need is pity, treatment, and love so as to rid society of this kind of situation.

“But whatever we do is not binding on the states. So, I will take the case to the Body of Attorneys General,” Fagbemi said and promised to take up the issues around the Mental Health Act with his colleagues in the Federal Ministry of Health.

Speaking earlier, the founder of Asido, Dr. Jibril Abdulmalik, sought the help of the AGF in reviewing the law sentencing people for attempted suicide and the implementation of the Mental Health Act signed into law by former President Muhammadu Buhari in January 2023.