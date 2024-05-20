Nine LASU Law Graduates Appointed High Court Judges In Lagos

Nine alumni of the Faculty of Law of the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos have been appointed judges of the Lagos High Court.

The nine were part of the 13 judges recently appointed to the Lagos State High Court.

The institution disclosed this in a post on its X handle on Monday.

According to the statement, the number is the highest ever recorded at a given time by the institution.

The statement read, “The alumni include Hon. Justice Sunmonu Tunde Bashiru, Hon. Justice Alebiosu Olawale Lawal, Hon. Justice Anjorin-Ajose Tanimola Abdulwaheed, Hon. Justice Muyodeen Abdul-Raheem Tejumade, Hon. Justice George Alfred Akingbola, Hon. Justice Balogun Adegboyega Ganiu, Hon. Justice Badejo-Okusanya Yewande Jokotola, Hon. Justice Ojuromi Nalirat Olayinka Oluwatosin and Hon. Justice Adewale Russel Musiliu.

“The nine were part of the 13 judges recently appointed into the Lagos State High Court, a feat made more remarkable by the fact that the number is the highest ever recorded from the university at any given time in history.”

While congratulating the new judges, the Vice Chancellor, Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, noted that an appointment into such an exalted position was not a mean feat but a testament to their hard work, sacrifice and dedication to the noble profession – Law, as well as their impactful contributions to the Lagos State judiciary.

Olatunji-Bello attributed the feat of the judges to, amongst other things, the solid foundation of excellence at the Faculty of Law of the university upon which they built their respective careers while urging them to be above board and serve with the fear of God in their new positions.



