EFCC Arrests 78 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Enugu, Imo , Seize 13 Cars

Operatives of the Enugu Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC,  have arrested seventy-eight (78) suspected internet fraudsters in Enugu and Imo States respectively.

While twenty-nine suspects were arrested on Wednesday, May 15, 2024 in Enugu State metropolis, the remaining forty-nine suspects were nabbed on Friday, May 17, 2024 in Imo State metropolis.

The 78 suspects were arrested, following actionable intelligence about their suspected involvement in online criminal activities.

Items recovered from them include mobile phones, laptops and 13 cars.

They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.


