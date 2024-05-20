Breaking: Goodluck Jonathan Intervenes In Fubara, Wike's Imbroglio

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has called for a truce in the Rivers State political crisis while urging the state governor, Siminalayi Fubara and the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, to work together.

Jonathan said this on Monday during the unveiling of the Trans-Kalabari Road in the state.

It will be recalled that Wike and Governor Sim Fubara have been having a running battle for supremacy in the affairs in the State leading to the resignation of several loyalists of the ex governor from Fubara's government



