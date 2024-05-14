Nigerian Father Mourns Medical Doctor Son Killed By Drunken Driver In USA

A grieving father identified as Ikb Igboanugo on Facebook took to the platform on Monday to mourn the death of his son, Uzochukwu Igboanugo, a 32-year-old ophthalmologist based in America.

His Full Post

We can't question God as He has the final decision.

Always pray as a parent not to loose any of your child irrespective of his behaviour because loss of a child can kill any parent.

Uzochukwu my son was a very nice boy, always happy, intelligent, friendly, caring, loving, sociable etc.

He was 32yrs old, not yet married despite my nagging, he sacrificed all his time and achieved Ophthalmology which is a very difficult medical course in the history of reading medicine to become a medical doctor.

Since his death I have been going through mental and psychological trauma as my doctor has been warning me.

My wife also has not been her self

Pls don't wish your worst enemy this type of tragedy, now I pray for anybody who has not lost his child never to experience it. It is hellish and a disaster.

Uzochukwu my son you are now in God's bosom and working for Him that was why he took you this early. As your soul will rest in God's bosom in Jesus name 🙏"