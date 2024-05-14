DSS Invades Court, Arrests 2 Despite Judge’s Warning

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) have invaded a State High Court sitting in Ilaro, Ogun State, arresting two defendants.

It was gathered that the development has generated outrage.

The defendants , Alhaji Isiaka Fatai and Samuel Oyero, were trial in a suit marked HCP/IC/2023 between the State vs Awode Oladosu & 13 others.

The court was presided over by Justice A.A. Shobayo.

The case bordered on an allegation of arson reported by one Chief Akeem Adigun (aka Socopao) against Alhaji Isiaka Fatai, Oyero and 12 others.

Agosasa community in Ipokia Local Government Area of the state was recently enmeshed in crisis, with property worth billions of naira destroyed and one life lost over an Obaship tussle in the town.

But there was a pandemonium when operatives of DSS stormed the court premises and took away the suspects.

Counsel to Alhaji Isiaka, Kehinde Bamiwola, in a statement , alleged that men of the DSS operatives used weapons on the two, stressing that “Alhaji Isiaka Fatai was beaten, slapped, man-handled, rough-handled and molested.”

The Principal Registrar of the High Court and Sectional Head of High Court, Ilaro, Comrade Omololu Olusanya, who confirmed the incident, described it as shocking and disrespectful to the rule of law.

He noted that even after the judge had ordered the operatives not to make any arrest within the court premises, they still proceeded to arrest the two persons.

“They still went ahead and did the act to the extent that they assaulted one of our staff members, Mrs. Fadina, while doing that act. It’s a very sad issue that caused a lot of noise within the court premises.

“It was from the source that we heard they were DSS agents. If anybody sees them, one would think they were armed robbers.

“They did not wear anything that identified them as DSS, but they came to my lord this morning and said they had some people to arrest. That was when we knew they were DSS officers.

“They approached the judge before the court session began. The honorable judge advised them that if they wanted to make an arrest, it must not be done within the court premises.

“They could stay outside and do whatever they wanted, but they refused that advice and carried out the arrest within the premises.” he said.

Peter Afunanya, DSS spokesman, did not answer calls or reply a text message sent at the time of filing this report.