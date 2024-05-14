Breaking: Niger Speaker Halts Wedding Plans For 100 Orphans

The Speaker of the Niger State House of Assembly, Abdulamlik Sarkindaji, has stopped the planned hosting of the wedding of 100 orphan girls in his constituency, saying he would not grace the occasion.

Sarkindaji took the decision following the action of the Women Affairs Minister, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, who dragged the Speaker to court to halt the wedding.

The Speaker made this known on Tuesday during a media briefing in which he said the minister had overstepped her bounds.

He said the minister should take over the sponsorship of the wedding ceremony.

The Speaker disclosed that he had already made funds available to the girls’ parents through the traditional leaders and clerics of his constituency, noting that he would not withdraw the funds.

Abdulmalik also pointed out that his motive for wanting to sponsor the wedding was the state of poverty of the girls’ parents and not the constituency project, as reported in the media.

Details later…