More Revelations About " Suicide Bomber " Arrested At Bank , His Demands

A young man schooling in one of the tertiary institutions in Plateau State on Monday tried to rob a bank at the Sparkling junction, Dadin Kowa area of the Jos South local government area of Plateau State with a fake explosive tied to his body.

CKNNews earlier reported that a mob captured a man who planned to detonate a bomb in a bank on Monday in Jos South area of the state.

The suspect identified as Benjamin Basil, a Civil Engineering student who is now in Police custody strapped himself with a fake Improvised Explosive Device (IED), holding two travel bags, gained access to the cashier, and demanded the sum of N100m or he detonates the fake bomb.





An eyewitness, Glory Ishaya said, “The bank teller whom he approached quickly communicated the situation to their supervisor who alerted the bank security to open the emergency exit for people to run. Realizing that customers had started running out of the back, he also joined them but was arrested as the Police were called in. On their arrival, they took him to the Rantya Police station.”

However, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Emmanuel Adesina confirmed the items the suspect strapped on his body have been analyzed and found to be fake.

He said, On 13th May 2024 at about noon, we received a distress call from a Bank at Sparkling Junction, Dadin Kowa, reporting a suspected armed robber who had entered the banking hall with suspected explosive devices tied around his body, and handed over a note to the cashier demanding for the sum of 100 Million Naira under the threat that the explosives would be detonated if his request is not granted.

“The bank attendant reported to the Manager of the bank who swiftly reported to the Police at Rantya Division and evacuated the customers from the bank. On sensing danger, the suspect tried to run away but was apprehended with the help of the youths. The items on him have been analyzed by our experts and found to be fake. The case is under investigation at the State CID.”

However, the suspect claims he is a “victim” as he was kidnapped by unknown persons close to his house near the Police Staff College and forced to carry out the act or be killed.