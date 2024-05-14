Police Arrest Portable Over N14m Debt

The Lagos State Police Command, on Tuesday, arrested popular musician, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, for refusing to pay the debt he incurred when he purchased G-Wagon from a car dealer in the state.

It was gathered that Portable, during the purchase of the vehicle worth N27m, paid only N13m and had refused to pay the N14m balance.

It was learnt that whenever the car dealer contacted him to pay the balance, he usually claimed that the vehicle was bad.

When efforts to get Portable to pay the balance proved abortive, our correspondent gathered that the car dealer reported the matter to the police and policemen detailed to investigate the case arrested Portable.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed that Portable had been arrested.

He said, “Yes, Portable has been arrested. He bought G-Wagon for N27m, paid N13m and refused to pay the rest, claiming the vehicle was bad. We arrested him today.”







