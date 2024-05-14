Police Arrest Portable Over N14m Debt

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

The Lagos State Police Command, on Tuesday, arrested popular musician, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, for refusing to pay the debt he incurred when he purchased G-Wagon from a car dealer in the state.

It was  gathered that Portable, during the purchase of the vehicle worth N27m, paid only N13m and had refused to pay the N14m balance.

It was learnt that whenever the car dealer contacted him to pay the balance, he usually claimed that the vehicle was bad.

When efforts to get Portable to pay the balance proved abortive, our correspondent gathered that the car dealer reported the matter to the police and policemen detailed to investigate the case arrested Portable.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed that Portable had been arrested.

He said, “Yes, Portable has been arrested. He bought  G-Wagon for N27m, paid N13m and refused to pay the rest, claiming the vehicle was bad. We arrested him today.”



CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال