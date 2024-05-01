Navy Rescue 250 Persons From Capsized Boat In Rivers State

Gallant personnel of the Nigerian Navy Security Station, NSS 023 deployed along Cawthorne Channel in Rivers State have rescued over 250 passengers, who were onboard a capsized passenger boat at 10p.m on Sunday.

Commodore Aiwuyor Adams-Aliu, Director of Naval Public Relations who confirmed the rescue operation said: “The ill-fated boat, MV Precious Emmanuel, cast off from a local market in Sangana area of Bayelsa State.

“It was making its way to Rivers State, when it encountered stormy waters and hit a wreck which damaged its hull causing it to capsize.

“Notably, the locally-made three-deck wooden vessel popularly known as Large Cotonou Boat, was overborne, had no lifesaving equipment onboard and none of its passengers wore a life jacket.

“It was the vigilant eyes and professional response of NN personnel, who swiftly undertook a rescue mission that ensured no life was lost.

“This rescue effort is in line with the Strategic Directive of the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla which states that ‘the strategic end state of NN operations is a safe and secure maritime environment in Nigeria and the Gulf of Guinea.’

“Additionally, the NN wishes to reiterate the importance of lifejackets, life buoys and other life-saving equipment to local maritime operators.

“Provision and proper utilisation of such equipment is imperative to safety of lives at sea.

“The NN, wishes to assure the general public that it remains committed to securing Nigeria’s maritime space from the backwaters to the outermost limits of the Exclusive Economic Zone for legitimate businesses to thrive.”