Lagos Witness Another Gas Explosion , Shops , Properties Burnt





A gas explosion struck the Ajegunle area of Lagos state, damaging four tricycles and six shops and leaving nine people with varying degrees of burn injuries.

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service (LSFRS) took to its official account to report the incident, which occurred on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, at about 12:39 PM.

The LSFRS attributed the source of the explosion to suspected gas leakage, which triggered the explosion, subsequently igniting a high-tension cable and causing a fire outbreak.

Damage recorded includes four commercial tricycles, six lock-up shops, and a section of a residential bungalow. Nine individuals, including a pregnant woman and several children and adults, suffered varying degrees of burn injuries.

The swift intervention of the fire service helped to avert more disasters. “Thanks to the coordinated efforts of the Ajegunle and Sari-Iganmu Fire Stations of the LSFRS, with support from the Federal Fire Service, the fire was swiftly brought under control, preventing further devastation.

Firefighters managed to salvage nearby structures, including a critical fuel service station, mitigating potential additional losses.”

— Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service (@LagosRescue) April 30, 2024

A similar incident happened some days back in neighbouring Ogun State. One person died and two others were injured in the crash involving a tanker laden with gas at the popular Itaoshin market in Abeokuta.

“The crash occurred at about 1610 hrs involving a tanker laden with gas. The number of people involved was six and all male adults. Two got injured and unfortunately, one person died which is the motor boy who was trapped,” the spokesperson of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Florence Okpe said.

“The fire service was contacted immediately and the scene was cordoned off to avoid a secondary crash.”