Pastor Kumuyi Visits Governor Otti In Abia

The General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Christian Ministry, Pastor Williams Kumuyi, on Tuesday paid a working visit to Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, at his residence in Nvosi, Isialangwa South Local Government Area of the state.

This was made known in a post shared on Otti's X account on Wednesday.

The visit was part of a six-day programme tagged "Global Crusade with Kumuyi" being organised by the church in Abia State.

Sharing photos from the visit, Otti wrote, "It was a pleasure to have the presence of the General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor W.F Kumuyi, along with his wife and other pastors.

"His visit was part of a six-day programme, "Global Crusade with Kumuyi" (GCK) organised by the church here in Abia State.

"We are challenged and encouraged by the zeal, passion and steadfast commitment of Pastor Kumuyi's long service to the work of God and humanity in Nigeria and beyond. It is, indeed, worthy of emulation.

"On behalf of the government and the good people of Abia State, we say thank you for your prayers and kind remarks for our dear state. May God continue to bless you, your family and your ministry and may He satisfy you with good health and longevity."



