3 Suspects Arrested For Stabbing, Robbing Lagos DPO

byCKN NEWS -
Three members of a notorious gang of robbers who operate on the Otedola Bridge, Lagos, have been arrested in connection with the recent attack on the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Alausa, CSP Abaniwonda Tokunbo.

The DPO was said to have been stabbed at the back and her phone snatched during the attack.

The suspects, Tochukwu Nonso (29), aka Thug Life; Chidera Christopher (25) and Richard Etim (25), were reportedly arrested in a hotel in the Akute area of Ogun State where they used as their hideout after each operation.

Lagos State police spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest.

