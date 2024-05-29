Minister Denies Tinubu Spokesman's Statement On NIPRD DG Appointment

The Ministry of Health and Social Welfare has described the announcement of Idowu Goodnews Oluwaseyi as the Director-General of the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD) as false and baseless by mischief makers.

The ministry, in a statement by its Director of Information and Public Relations, Patricia Deworitshe on Monday, May 27, said Obi Adigwe remains the substantive DG of the Institute contrary to a statement purportedly signed by the special adviser to the president on media and publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

The statement reads: “The attention of the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare has been drawn to a State House press release, making rounds in the media, purportedly signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, by mischief-makers, stating that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Mr. Idowu Goodnews Oluwaseyi as the Director-General of the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD).

“The Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare wishes to let the general public know that the Press Statement is false and baseless and did not originate from the Presidency.

“Dr. Obi Adigwe remains the substantive Director-General of the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development.

The general public is hereby advised to disregard such fake news, as the Management of NIPRD has not been changed.”