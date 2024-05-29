Actress Aolat Escapes Death, Praises God For Divine Intervention

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

Actress Aolat Ayonimofe has expressed deep gratitude to God after surviving a near-death experience that severely impacted her business, leading to significant losses.

She shared a video of a car that crashed into her shop at the spot where she, her children, and her sales representative usually sat.

Ayonimofe revealed that just a day before the incident, she sat at that same spot with her children.

She also mentioned how she almost called her sales representative to come in early for a sales event but decided against it, trusting her instincts.

She wrote on Instagram: “All I have to say is thank you, Lord. Because this is the same spot my sales representative used to sit. I wanted to call my sales rep to resume early because we are running sales but my instinct was against it so I didn’t call her, 15minutes later a fan called me that a car ran into my store…thereby destroying my store. No life was lost thank God. As yesterday me (sic) and my kids still sat at the same spot from morning till 5 pm….your orders might be delayed for now. But we will definitely deliver as soon as we are done renovating…thank you.”


Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال