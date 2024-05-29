Confusion Continues As Court Restrains Police, SSS, Military From Evicting Emir Sanusi

Justice Amina Adamu Aliyu of Kano High Court sitting on Miller Road has restrained the police, the State Security Service (SSS) and Nigerian military from evicting the reinstated Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II.

The case was filed by the emir alongside the four kingmakers of Kano: Madakin Kano Yusuf Nabahani; Makaman Kano Ibrahim Sarki Abdullahi; Sarkin Bai Mansur Adnan and Sarkin Dawaki Maituta Bello Tuta.

Granting the order, Justice Aliyu also retrained the security agencies from arresting or harassing the emir and his kingmakers.

The judge held “that an order of interim injunction is hereby granted restraining the Respondents either by themselves, their agents, privies, representative, and assigns from further harassing, intimidating.inviting, arresting and or invading the personal or official residence of the Applicants (Gidan Rumfa), his servants and or any of the Kano Emirate kingmakers of doing such acts that would be capable of interfering with the Applicants’ rights generally in relation to this suit pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.





“That an order of interim injunction is hereby granted restraining the Respondents from attempting to hijack, pick, commandeer, confiscate any of twin spear of authority, the Royal Hat of Dabo, the Ostrich-feathered shoes, the knife and sword of the Emir of Kano as well as symbols of authority pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

“That an order of interim injunction is hereby made restraining the Respondents from taking further steps in connection with the matter or maintaining status quo of staying all action pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice

“That it is further ordered that the Respondents are restraining from interfering with the functions, duties of the 1″ Applicant as the Emir of Kano pending the hearing and determination of the mation on notice dated 28 May, 2024.”

The motion on notice is adjourned to June 13, 2024 for hearing.

Justice Aliyu had ordered for the eviction of the 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero from the Nassarawa mini palace on Monday.



