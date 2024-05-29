Cervical Cancer: No Husband Will Lose Wife Again An Anambra...Gov Soludo’s Wife

Dr. Nonye Soludo, the wife of the Anambra state governor, has said that cervical cancer would soon be eradicated in Anambra State through the introduction of the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) vaccine, aimed at protecting girls and future leaders from the disease.

Speaking in Aguleri, Anambra East local government area, at the launch of the HPV vaccine on Tuesday, May 28, Mrs. Soludo assured that no husband would lose his wife, nor any child be rendered motherless due to cervical cancer in the state.

She lamented that cervical cancer, a growing societal scourge, is becoming one of the leading causes of death among women, affecting about 12,000 women and claiming 8,000 lives annually in Nigeria.

She said: “This disease destroys the lives of these women taking them away from their families just as they reach the prime of their lives, leaving husbands without wives, children without mothers and families in financial ruins.





“The women of our future generation no longer have to wait and hope that “cervical cancer will not be their portion.

“Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccine is here to provide lasting protection for our girl child aged 9-14 years before they get exposed to the virus that is the primary cause of Cervical Cancer!

“Cervical cancer is going to become a thing of the past in Anambra state! With this Gardasil4 HPV vaccine, we will protect our girls and future leaders from this disease.”





The first lady who hinted at her offering of free cervical cancer screening and treatment at some health facilities in the state through her healthy living initiative, charged residents to take advantage of the opportunity to get themselves and their daughters from 25 years and above screened to ascertain their health status

Southeast zonal coordinator of the World Health Organisation, Dr Chukwumuanya Igboekwu said Africa had the highest burden of cervical cancer in the world, but noted that the government was introducing the HPV vaccine into routine immunization as one of the strategies to reduce the burden.

Chairman House Committee on Health at the State Assembly, Mr Anthony Muobike advised parents to encourage their girl-child to get vaccinated.

Earlier, the commissioner for Health, Dr Afam Obidike urged residents to support Governor Chukwuma Soludo-led administration as he strives to safeguard the health and well-being of residents.

Executive Secretary of ASPHCDA, Mrs Chisom Uchem described HPV as the most common viral infection of the reproductive tract which causes more than 95 percent of cases of cervical cancer.

“HPV vaccine will be provided in schools, within the community, and in health facilities over the next few days. Together, we can eliminate cervical cancer in Anambra state and Nigeria,” Uchem said



