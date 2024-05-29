Daughter Of Arise News Managing Editor, Tega Ogodo Bags Masters From Havard University

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

A Nigerian HARVARD SCHOLAR, Oghenetega Steffi Eberechukwu Ogodo, was among the class of 2024 graduands conferred with a Masters in Urban Planning Degree from the Prestigious Graduate School of Design,  Harvard University,  on Wednesday 23rd May, 2024.

Tega was a Harvard Scholar and a Bloemberg Leadership Fellow where she did her industrial training with Rochester City Council in New York. 




Oghenetega Steffi Eberechukwu Ogodo,  did her field work on PEOPLE MUST FEED, A THEME that poses that there must be decent and nutritious food even for the downtrodden people in the society. 

Tega, as she's popularly known, is a graduate of the University of Lagos with a Second Class Honours [Upper Division] from the Faculty of Environmental Sciences,  majoring in Urban and Regional Planning. 

Tega is the daughter of Nigeria's foremost News Anchor on Arise News on WEEKEND NEWSNIGHT, Christian Ogodo. He's the Managing Editor of Arise News Media Group.

She's been employed by an engineering consulting firm in Chicago that specialises in logistics.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال