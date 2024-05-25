Kwara Correctional Service Controller Dies

The Controller, Kwara state command of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Adeyinka  Oyun, is dead. 

In a statement by the public relations officer (PRO) of the command, Adegbulugbe Olumide, the controller died "suddenly" in the early hours of Saturday. 

The statement said that Oyun was in the office until 6:00 pm on Friday.  

"We regret to announce the sudden death of Controller Adeyinka Adebayo Oyun, who passed on to glory in the early hours of today, Saturday, May 25, 2024.

"Until his demise he was the Controller of Correctional Service,  Kwara State Command. AA Oyun  was in the office until 6:pm  on Friday, May 24, 2024.

"His sudden death is a colossal loss to the entire staff of the command. He was an active, dedicated, committed and a transparent leader.

"His Burial Arrangement will be announced later".

