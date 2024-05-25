Abia NIPR Chairman Declared Missing

The chairman of Nigerian Institute Of Relations Abia State Chapter Deacon Felix Olunkwa is missing

According to his Wife Dr Mrs Olunkwa, her husband, who went to repair his car at Alaojie Aba yesterday , left the place at about 7pm.

Speaking further,she said that she spoke with her husband at about 8pm while he was still driving home along Aba Port Harcourt express way.

However around 10pm she was not able to speak with the husband as his whereabouts remain unknown till now

She's appealing to the Abia state police command to intervene