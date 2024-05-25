CKNNews Publisher Visits Nigerian Football Playing Club In New Brunswick Canada ( Pictures)

Foremost journalist and Executive Editor of Nigeria's popular online Newspapers Chris Kehinde Nwandu on Saturday 25th May 2024 visited the Nigerian Football Club Community in Fredericton, the capital of New Brunswick in Canada

The visit afforded him to meet with several professional Nigerians across all works of life living in State

On hand to recieve him were the executives and members of the club

The club according to them have been in existence for over 5 years and serves as an avenue for Nigerians in the State to meet regularly to play football

It have also extended into a well knitted club where members assist each other where and when it becomes necessary

According to them , the club which initially focused on football as a means of recreation has extended its activities of benefit for it members

They also spoke on the socio economic and political situation in Nigeria





They were of the opinion that Nigeria is bound for greatness but believe that can only be achieved when the right set of leaders are elected into position of authority

They thanked Chris Kehinde Nwandu for making out time out of his tight schedule to visit their club

The club is currently running a league system comprising the follow " clubs "

Enyimba FC , Sharks FC and Pillars

About 4 matches were played spanning a period of 30 minutes