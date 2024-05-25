CKNNews Publisher Visits Nigerian Football Playing Club In New Brunswick Canada ( Pictures)

byCKN NEWS -
0


 Foremost journalist and Executive Editor of Nigeria's popular online Newspapers Chris Kehinde Nwandu on Saturday 25th May 2024 visited the Nigerian Football Club Community in Fredericton, the capital of New Brunswick in Canada

The visit afforded him to meet with several professional Nigerians across all works of life living in State

On hand to recieve him were the executives and members of the club

The club according to them have been in existence for over 5 years and serves as an avenue for Nigerians in the State to meet regularly to play football 

It have also extended into a well knitted club where members assist each other where and when it becomes necessary 

According to them , the club which initially focused on football as a means of recreation has extended its activities of benefit for it members

They also spoke on the socio economic and political situation in Nigeria











They were of the opinion that Nigeria is bound for greatness but believe that can only be achieved when the right set of leaders are elected into position of authority 

They thanked Chris Kehinde Nwandu for making out time out of his tight schedule to visit their club

The club is currently running a league system comprising the follow " clubs "

Enyimba FC , Sharks FC and Pillars

About 4  matches were played spanning a period of 30 minutes 

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال