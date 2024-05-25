Breaking: Security Chiefs Meet Sanusi, Gov Yusuf At Palace





Top security Chiefs in Kano are currently meeting with Governor Abba Yusuf and Emir Muhammadu Sanusi.

The meeting comes amid the royal tussle which has sparked tension across the state.

The New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) controlled House of Assembly had repealed Kano Emirates Council law which ex-Governor Abdullahi Ganduje used to dethrone Sanusi.

Yusuf had assented to the law on Thursday and ordered the Emirs affected by it to vacate palaces within 48 hours.

While four of the Emirs complied, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero returned to Kano and moved into the palace at Nassarawa.

Irked by the development, Yusuf ordered his arrest but the police said they would comply with the order which restrained the Kano State government from reinstating Sanusi.

Addressing a press briefing at the headquarters of the Kano Police Command, on Saturday morning, Commissioner of Police, Usaini Mohammed Gumel, said, “The Police Command is expressly obeying the Court Order with SUIT No. FHC/KN/CS/182/2024 Dated 23rd May, 2024 issued by the Federal High Court sitting in Kano alongside ail Law Enforcement agents in the State.

“Therefore, we are calling on members of the public to know that the Police in the State is working together with the military and other security agencies and are with full capacity for providing the adequate security to everyone as we are committed to carrying out our statutory duties as provided by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Therefore, as the Police Command is leading other security agencies to sustain the peace and peaceful coexistence for overriding interests, miscreants should stay clear of violence in all its ramifications and should not take advantage or hijack the current situation to launch unprovoked attack on people, property and infrastructure of the State. Any person found with such a tendency will be ruthlessly dealt with according to the law of the land.”







