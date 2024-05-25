Court Jails Man For Spraying Naira Notes In Benin City

Justice C.A. Obiozor of the Federal High Court sitting in Benin City has convicted and sentenced one Osazee Kenneth Imagbenikaro to jail for spraying naira notes.

Imagbenikaro was convicted on a two count charge for offence bordering on spraying naira notes on Thursday May 16, 2024 contrary to Section 21(3) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (Establishment ) Act 2007 and punishable under Section 21 (1) of the same Act.

One of the counts reads:

That you Osazee Kenneth Imagbenikoro (m) on or about the 28th day of April 2023 at Ogida Police Barracks, Benin City, Edo State within the jurisdiction of this honourable court did spray N100 notes at a funeral ceremony and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 21 (3) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (Establishment ) Act 2007 and punishable under Section 21 (1) of the same Act.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the charge when it was read to him in court. Based on his plea, prosecution counsel, Francis Jirbo prayed the court to convict and sentence him accordingly. However, defence counsel prayed the court to temper justice with mercy and that the defendant has become remorseful for his action.

Justice Obiozor convicted and sentenced Imagbenikaro to six months imprisonment on each of the count or a fine of N100,000 (One Hundred Thousand) each. The defendant is to undertake in writing to be of good behaviour going forward.

Imagbenikaro’s road to jail began following his arrest by operatives of the Commission for spraying naira notes at function.