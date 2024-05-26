Breaking: Ex-EFCC Chairman Lamorde Dies Of Kidney Stone In Egypt

A former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mr. Ibrahim Lamorde died about three hours ago of kidney stone.

It was learnt he gave up in a hospital in Egypt during a procedure to remove the stone.

His remains will be flown to Nigeria on Monday, May 27, for burial in line with Islamic injunctions.

According to a top source, it was an irony of fate for the former EFCC who flew his wife to Egypt for treatment.

The source said: “He actually took his wife to Egypt for medical attention when he decided to remove a kidney stone which had caused him some discomfort.

“He however died in the process of the procedure to remove the stone.

“His corpse will be brought to Nigeria on Monday for Janaza (Islamic burial). I think the Federal Government is assisting in the formalities to bring back his remains.”

Lamorde was born on the 20th of December 1962 in Mubi, Adamawa State.

He attended Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Sociology in 1984.

 He joined the Nigerian Police Force in 1986.

He became the substantive chairman of the EFCC on 15 February 2012.

He was however replaced by ex-President Muhammadu Buhari with AIG Ibrahim Magu (Rtd) on the 9th of November 2015.

