Journalist Hit By ‘Stray Bullet’ At Kano Government House

Naziru Idris Yau, a journalist working with Abubakar Rimi Television (ARTV), was struck by a stray bullet inside the government house in Kano state.

It was gathered that the incident took place at around 6:30 pm on Friday amd the journalist was promptly taken to the government house clinic for urgent medical attention.





Fortunately, medical personnel confirmed that the bullet had not been fired at close range, and Yau was discharged after receiving treatment for the wound.

The source of the stray bullet remains unknown, prompting an investigation by police officers stationed at the government house.

As of the time of this report, there has been no official statement from the Kano state government regarding the incident





This event, occurring on World Press Freedom Day, highlights the risks faced by journalists in Nigeria.





Recalls Sports, Saka Yusuf-Ogunleye was also accused of assaulting Tayo Ikujuni, a senior journalist with the News Agency of Nigeria

(NAN)