Asake's Barber Holds Two Day Barbing For N500,000 Per Slot

Asake's barber, Adeyinka Taofeek, aka Topzycut, is planning a two-day barbing workshop at a cost of N500,000 per slot for participants.

The barber made this known in a post on his Instagram account on Wednesday.

The workshop aims to equip participants with advanced barbing skills and business strategies.

According to the workshop's flyer, participants will learn how to refine their existing skills, master fading techniques, and understand enhancement usage and application.

Additionally, they will gain insights on branding, client scaling, and social media growth.

The package includes a certificate of participation, a barber's kit, and 60 days of one-on-one mentorship.

The announcement has sparked various reactions on Instagram, with some users expressing surprise at the fee.

However, others have defended the price, pointing out the comprehensive nature of the workshop and the value of the mentorship programme.

Instagram user DJWALZ, with the handle, #officialdjwalz defended the barber.

He wrote, "Complaining about the fee, but you didn’t see bullet points 4,5,6,7, and the 60-day one-on-one mentorship part?

"You all think that comes cheap? Dey play. If he delivers well on those parts, then I personally think it’s a fair price."

Another user, Femi, with handle #femi_osipitan, also backed him. He wrote, "Those of you saying N500,000 is too much, wait till you go to barbing school in America."

Clippercatel with the handle #clippercaterl, however, urged him to reconsider the price.

He wrote, "It's amazing to hear something like this, but I think you should consider the money aspect. Thanks for the information. "

Another Instagram user, Akinola who uses the handle #akinolatheberbar wrote, "You Dey wyn yourself, because you dey barb celebrities come mean say na you sabi pass, come let me teach you what you don’t know guy."

Sarah, who writes with the handle ,#sarah_john_05 wrote, "Well, all I need now is the kit and connection , topzy no barb pass me he can't put a test."

Adebowale, who goes by #ibaa_sydney101 on Instagram, said, "Can an amateur like me learn and perfect with skill under that months?"

Taofeek has barbed a number of celebrities like Burnaboy, Larry Gaga, Young Johnn, Yhemolee, Rahman Jago, and Lilkesh, among others.



